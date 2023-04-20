why The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.25

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The Hartford Announces Preliminary Results For First Quarter 2023.

The Hartford (NYSE: HIG) today announced preliminary earnings estimates for first quarter 2023, including net income available to common stockholders of $530 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, and core earnings* of $536 million, or $1.68 per diluted share*.

The company expects results in the first quarter of 2023 to include:.

Over the last 12 months, HIG stock dropped by -5.80%. The one-year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.97. The average equity rating for HIG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.99 billion, with 317.30 million shares outstanding and 311.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, HIG stock reached a trading volume of 2062428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $87.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91.

HIG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.29, while it was recorded at 69.79 for the last single week of trading, and 70.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $96,543 per employee.

HIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 12.72%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,442 million, or 93.60% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,535,660, which is approximately -0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,773,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in HIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 2.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 16,173,310 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 18,932,265 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 254,033,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,139,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,057 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,229,769 shares during the same period.