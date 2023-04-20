why CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $99.22

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $75.13 during the day while it closed the day at $74.40. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call and Planned Dates for Second and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Calls.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Monday, May 1, 2023. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Investors can access the call by dialing 833-634-5017 (toll-free) or 412-902-4213 (international) and ask to be joined into the CF Industries call. The conference call also will be available live on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants may pre-register for the webcast on the Company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CF stock has declined by -12.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.76% and lost -12.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CF stock reached $14.57 billion, with 196.40 million shares outstanding and 195.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 2009619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $99.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $104 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $100, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.72, while it was recorded at 76.32 for the last single week of trading, and 92.63 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,535 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.23 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,000,229 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 19,368,369 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 146,553,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,921,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,091,877 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,535 shares during the same period.