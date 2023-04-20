why AppLovin Corporation [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.39

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] jumped around 0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.77 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 10, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

AppLovin Corporation stock is now 59.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APP Stock saw the intraday high of $17.08 and lowest of $16.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.47, which means current price is +81.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 2262196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has APP stock performed recently?

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 16.51 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $2,689 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,832,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.51 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $147.75 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly -26.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 32,953,016 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 14,526,311 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 112,880,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,359,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,589,895 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,590,585 shares during the same period.