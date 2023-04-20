Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Revenue clocked in at $1.58 billion, down -52.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -9.93% or -0.05 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2130529 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Wheels Up Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Participation at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Todd Smith, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference at 2:30 pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $0.53, the shares rose to $0.53 and dropped to $0.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UP points out that the company has recorded -58.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, UP reached to a volume of 2130529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -39.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.92 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8698, while it was recorded at 0.5154 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4114 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.33 and a Gross Margin at -1.68. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.14.

Return on Total Capital for UP is now -48.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.01. Additionally, UP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $61 million, or 52.30% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,375,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 million in UP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.23 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly -17.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 10,884,476 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,189,672 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 100,691,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,765,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,314,753 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,832,000 shares during the same period.