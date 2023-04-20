Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sanofi [SNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM that Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – March 2023.

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority).

Sanofia French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée – 75017 Paris – FranceRegistered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844.

A sum of 2590899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Sanofi shares reached a high of $55.88 and dropped to a low of $55.44 until finishing in the latest session at $55.72.

The one-year SNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.25. The average equity rating for SNY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60.

SNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sanofi [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.30, while it was recorded at 55.81 for the last single week of trading, and 46.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sanofi Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +63.13. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.47.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.36. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $91,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 12.30%.

Sanofi [SNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,675 million, or 10.30% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,189,074, which is approximately 11.287% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,894,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in SNY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $1.02 billion in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 2.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 33,093,130 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 23,837,483 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 206,444,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,375,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,847,278 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,340 shares during the same period.