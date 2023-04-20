Wall Street Analyst Resumed General Mills Inc. [GIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $87.13 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that General Mills’ Fan-Favorite Brands Team Up with Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” for Limited-Edition Products.

Specially designed cereal, cereal bars and Go-Gurt products will be available ahead of new movie’s May 5 theatrical release.

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in theaters May 5, several popular General Mills’ products are undergoing an out-of-this-world transformation inspired by the beloved band of misfits from the film. Iconic mascots like Lucky the Leprechaun and Trix Rabbit will don new outfits – inspired by the Guardians team suits – on six highly collectible cereal boxes, while fans can also get their hands on special versions of cereal bars and Groot-Gurt – a Guardians-inspired takeover of Go-Gurt.

General Mills Inc. represents 592.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.41 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $86.83 to $87.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2198566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $84.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $88, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.44, while it was recorded at 87.04 for the last single week of trading, and 79.63 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.59. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $83,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $39,430 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.95 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,675,566 shares. Additionally, 698 investors decreased positions by around 24,318,742 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 398,547,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,542,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,682 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,776 shares during the same period.