Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.30 during the day while it closed the day at $24.54. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM that Six Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 8, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock has also loss -4.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIX stock has declined by -3.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.70% and gained 5.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $2.07 billion, with 83.18 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 2526106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $24, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.63, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,008 million, or 99.94% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,400,000, which is approximately 6.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,206,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.46 million in SIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.09 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 12,941,821 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,116,280 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 50,780,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,838,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,730,955 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,684,824 shares during the same period.