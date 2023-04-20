Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Stock trading around $11.23 per share: What’s Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] closed the trading session at $11.23 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.21, while the highest price level was $11.28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.97 percent and weekly performance of -1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, VOD reached to a volume of 2328679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $14.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.17. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $17,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company go to 20.90%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,613 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,140,132, which is approximately -2.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,438,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.06 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $202.72 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -12.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 35,025,076 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 39,015,226 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 158,683,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,724,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,270,242 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,634,747 shares during the same period.