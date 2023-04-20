Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $8.16 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $8.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update for Q1 2023.

Conventional throughput volumes for the first quarter of 2023 within previously forecasted 69,000-72,000 bpd range, reflecting planned facility downtime.

Renewable diesel conversion project currently in commissioning and startup following the previously announced mechanical completion on March 31, 2023.

Vertex Energy Inc. represents 75.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $628.16 million with the latest information. VTNR stock price has been found in the range of $7.83 to $8.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2111536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $319 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,170,496, which is approximately -8.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,929,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.06 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.1 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 13.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 5,670,909 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,648,783 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,775,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,094,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,222,763 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,559,900 shares during the same period.