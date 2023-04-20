UBS slashes price target on Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] – find out why.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] jumped around 1.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.72 at the close of the session, up 4.96%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.32 vs. $1.11 in 1Q22.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.33 vs. $1.08 in 1Q22.

Synovus Financial Corp. stock is now -15.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNV Stock saw the intraday high of $32.20 and lowest of $30.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.60, which means current price is +17.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SNV reached a trading volume of 2379288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $38.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SNV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87.

How has SNV stock performed recently?

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.22, while it was recorded at 30.46 for the last single week of trading, and 38.61 for the last 200 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.43. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.49.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.57. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $148,201 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

There are presently around $3,706 million, or 82.30% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,356,589, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,869,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.95 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $316.63 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly -11.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 9,478,101 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 10,089,447 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 97,255,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,823,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,436,882 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,394,675 shares during the same period.