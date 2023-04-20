UBS slashes price target on Stryker Corporation [SYK] – find out why.

Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] gained 2.88% or 8.39 points to close at $299.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2019825 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Stryker to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Monday, May 1, 2023, to discuss results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker – Events & Presentations. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website two hours after the live call ends.

It opened the trading session at $292.32, the shares rose to $302.23 and dropped to $291.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYK points out that the company has recorded 38.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SYK reached to a volume of 2019825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corporation [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $285.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Stryker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Stryker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $284, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SYK stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYK shares from 225 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corporation is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 115.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corporation [SYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.02 for Stryker Corporation [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.41, while it was recorded at 293.28 for the last single week of trading, and 237.45 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stryker Corporation [SYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.15 and a Gross Margin at +59.97. Stryker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.78.

Return on Total Capital for SYK is now 12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stryker Corporation [SYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.40. Additionally, SYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stryker Corporation [SYK] managed to generate an average of $46,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Stryker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corporation go to 9.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stryker Corporation [SYK]

There are presently around $90,375 million, or 79.80% of SYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,246,178, which is approximately 1.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,495,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.33 billion in SYK stocks shares; and GREENLEAF TRUST, currently with $5.88 billion in SYK stock with ownership of nearly -0.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stryker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 763 institutional holders increased their position in Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK] by around 19,618,192 shares. Additionally, 674 investors decreased positions by around 12,906,203 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 269,420,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,945,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYK stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282,508 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 512,422 shares during the same period.