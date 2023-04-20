The Cigna Group [CI] fell -22.71% so far this year. What now?

The Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] plunged by -$3.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $256.56 during the day while it closed the day at $256.10. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Cigna Group Announces Appearance at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) announced today that Brian Evanko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on May 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Cigna Group’s presentation is expected to begin at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group’s website.

The Cigna Group stock has also loss -1.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CI stock has declined by -16.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.67% and lost -22.71% year-on date.

The market cap for CI stock reached $77.45 billion, with 300.88 million shares outstanding and 293.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 1959634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Cigna Group [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $349.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $370 to $355. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Cigna Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $318 to $347, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cigna Group is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.96.

CI stock trade performance evaluation

The Cigna Group [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for The Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.12, while it was recorded at 259.47 for the last single week of trading, and 294.40 for the last 200 days.

The Cigna Group [CI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cigna Group [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.47. The Cigna Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cigna Group [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cigna Group [CI] managed to generate an average of $93,520 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Cigna Group [CI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cigna Group go to 11.27%.

The Cigna Group [CI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,139 million, or 91.60% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,471,956, which is approximately 3.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,583,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in CI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.16 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 0.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cigna Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 676 institutional holders increased their position in The Cigna Group [NYSE:CI] by around 13,542,257 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 21,552,081 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 227,064,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,158,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,018,169 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,469 shares during the same period.