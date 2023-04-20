ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Stock trading around $7.00 per share: What’s Next?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.00 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ProPetro Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter of 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 before the opening of trading. ProPetro will also host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

ProPetro Holding Corp. stock is now -32.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PUMP Stock saw the intraday high of $7.07 and lowest of $6.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.92, which means current price is +7.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 2373470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $13.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PUMP stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PUMP shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has PUMP stock performed recently?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, PUMP shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.16.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 17.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] managed to generate an average of $1,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $618 million, or 81.10% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,294,884, which is approximately 13.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,111,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.78 million in PUMP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $37.58 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly -1.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 9,392,494 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,616,730 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 71,248,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,257,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,078,381 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,108 shares during the same period.