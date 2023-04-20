Piper Sandler lifts Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] price surged by 20.77 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Compassionate Use Patient Treated with Matinas BioPharma’s MAT2203 and Showing Complete Clinical Resolution of Rare R. mucilaginosa Fungal Infection Featured in Oral Presentation at ECCMID.

“We are extremely pleased with the positive clinical impact that MAT2203, oral amphotericin B, had on an extremely ill patient with very limited treatment options,” said Dr. Miceli. “R. mucilaginosa infection is rare and challenging to treat, due to innate antifungal resistance requiring long-term amphotericin B treatment, which historically leads to significant nephrotoxicity. In our patient, IV-amphotericin B had to be discontinued due to electrolyte abnormalities and associated toxicities. Following transition, MAT2203 was well-tolerated, and led to a robust clinical response with no renal adverse effects, allowing for six continuous months of treatment with regular outpatient monitoring. Based on our experience, MAT2203 appears to represent a safe and well-tolerated oral treatment option that can be safely administered in the outpatient setting to patients who require long-term antifungal treatment with amphotericin B.”.

A sum of 2541074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 274.83K shares. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.53 until finishing in the latest session at $0.61.

The one-year MTNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.89. The average equity rating for MTNB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

MTNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.24. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 52.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4697, while it was recorded at 0.4879 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6418 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -771.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.83. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -658.63.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -50.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.26. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$617,559 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 13.00% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,606,521, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 2.92% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 4,385,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in MTNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly -36.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 1,435,721 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,847,572 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 24,140,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,423,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 563,615 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 157,874 shares during the same period.