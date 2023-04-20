Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain 39.97% so far this year. What now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] price plunged by -2.34 percent to reach at -$4.68. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM that Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE.

Palo Alto Networks is the ONLY vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both the Magic Quadrants for SD-WAN and SSE.

According to Gartner®, a single-vendor SASE delivers converged network and security capabilities to connect and secure distributed users, devices and locations to resources in the cloud, edge and on-premises.1 This enables organizations to modernize their networking and security to address the needs of their hybrid workforce. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge. This latest recognition makes Palo Alto Networks® the only cybersecurity company recognized as a Leader in both Magic Quadrant reports for SSE and SD-WAN.

A sum of 2483897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.19M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $199.69 and dropped to a low of $194.965 until finishing in the latest session at $195.32.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.03. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $222.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $200 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $200, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 215 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.73, while it was recorded at 198.76 for the last single week of trading, and 169.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,393 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.94 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 733 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 31,426,085 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 28,486,778 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 192,971,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,883,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,281,767 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 6,196,558 shares during the same period.