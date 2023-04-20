Olo Inc. [OLO] moved down -14.77: Why It’s Important

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] closed the trading session at $7.50 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.41, while the highest price level was $8.24. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Olo Launches Olo Connect to Accelerate Innovation for the Restaurant Industry.

Value-based partner program designed to foster hospitality and increase partner engagement.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced the debut of Olo Connect, a growing ecosystem of integrated technology and service partners, primed to deliver a best-in-class dining experience powered by the Olo platform. Built to meet the ever-evolving needs of the industry, Olo Connect empowers Olo’s network of 600+ restaurant brands with the actionable insights needed to identify the best digital solutions to drive efficiency and enable hospitality.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.00 percent and weekly performance of -9.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 871.34K shares, OLO reached to a volume of 2022595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on OLO stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OLO shares from 27 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 669.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

OLO stock trade performance evaluation

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc. [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.71 and a Gross Margin at +68.98. Olo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.79.

Return on Total Capital for OLO is now -6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olo Inc. [OLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, OLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olo Inc. [OLO] managed to generate an average of -$64,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $963 million, or 92.10% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32,220,439, which is approximately -1.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,165,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.74 million in OLO stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $92.19 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 131.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 16,096,712 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 16,058,620 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 96,308,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,463,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,108,246 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,378,639 shares during the same period.