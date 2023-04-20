Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain 4.21% so far this year. What now?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -11.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Northern Dynasty: Isabel Satra Joins Board of Directors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) advises that Isabel Satra has joined the Board of Directors.

Isabel has spent over 20 years in investment management, most recently as a Principal and CFO of Kopernik Global Investors (“Kopernik”), where she is a Co-Portfolio Manager, Equity Analyst, and oversees management of the firm’s finances as well as serving on its Board of Directors and Investment Oversight Committee. Isabel has also held Analyst and Portfolio Manager positions at several investment firms, including Vinik Asset Management and Tradewinds Global Investors, after transitioning from engineering positions at Boeing North America and Rockwell International. Isabel has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Rutgers University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2529952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.99%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $123.43 million, with 529.78 million shares outstanding and 518.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 2529952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2297, while it was recorded at 0.2569 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2524 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32,005,333, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,695,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $2.01 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -20.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 2,833,759 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,940,847 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 55,754,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,529,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,047 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 347,876 shares during the same period.