Northcoast slashes price target on The Wendy’s Company [WEN] – find out why.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.09 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that The Wendy’s Company to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 10.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 149252. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Wendy’s Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -2.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $22.11 and lowest of $21.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.78, which means current price is +8.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 1971921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 74.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 21.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.68%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,365 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,405,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.58 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $339.22 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 11,300,781 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 14,997,406 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 126,039,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,337,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,781 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,228 shares during the same period.