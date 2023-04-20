Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Stock trading around $35.12 per share: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -0.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.12. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Match Group to Webcast Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 2, Match Group will publish its first quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2360590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $9.91 billion, with 279.39 million shares outstanding and 277.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 2360590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $60.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.65, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 49.66 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $9,366 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $557.69 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 32,352,347 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 32,369,540 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 201,954,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,676,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,929,571 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,429,624 shares during the same period.