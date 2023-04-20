Market cap of Planet Labs PBC [PL] reaches 1.19B – now what?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] price plunged by -1.62 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Planet Transforms Transparency to Action with Customers and Partners at Explore 2023.

Broader Accessibility of Satellite Data with APIs and Startup Program Announced at Annual User Conference.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today hosted customers and partners, investors, media, innovators, government officials and more at its annual user conference, Explore 2023. Planet announced enhanced availability for its Planetary Variables data products via API, broadening access for users. The company also renewed its commitment to democratizing access to data with two new programs focused on increasing accessibility and scaling solutions for users in the startup and partner communities.

A sum of 1902863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. Planet Labs PBC shares reached a high of $4.31 and dropped to a low of $4.165 until finishing in the latest session at $4.25.

The one-year PL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.6. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $8.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PL shares from 10.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 22.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

PL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $495 million, or 57.00% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31,942,641, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,293,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.5 million in PL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.96 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly -2.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 7,340,351 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,527,401 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 98,621,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,489,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,699 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,002 shares during the same period.