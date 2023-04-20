Market cap of Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] reaches 5.86B – now what?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.99. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1893463 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Murphy Oil Corporation stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for MUR stock reached $5.86 billion, with 155.44 million shares outstanding and 146.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 1893463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $48.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MUR stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MUR shares from 53 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 38.71 for the last single week of trading, and 39.82 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.41 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.92.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now 23.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of $1,399,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to -4.65%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $4,575 million, or 80.00% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,281,989, which is approximately 2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,158,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.86 million in MUR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $529.98 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly -5.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 10,874,536 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 11,770,482 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 97,769,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,414,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,504,896 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,052,792 shares during the same period.