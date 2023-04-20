Market cap of Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] reaches 1.00B – now what?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] gained 4.43% or 0.16 points to close at $3.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2174897 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Gaotu Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.

The annual report contains audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and other disclosures.

It opened the trading session at $3.67, the shares rose to $3.8375 and dropped to $3.505, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOTU points out that the company has recorded 242.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -489.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, GOTU reached to a volume of 2174897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 20 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

There are presently around $105 million, or 21.70% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,510,365, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 4,084,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.4 million in GOTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $14.63 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly -46.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 10,004,911 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 13,497,280 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,218,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,720,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,838 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,492,415 shares during the same period.