Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 799.68M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -3.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.09. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Announces Construction Decision for the Terronera Project in Jalisco State, Mexico; Executes Commitment Letter for Senior Secured Debt Facility of $120 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2633524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $799.68 million, with 190.07 million shares outstanding and 187.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 2633524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $192 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,788,914, which is approximately 1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,513,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.55 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $22.29 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 9,513,333 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,193,512 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 36,290,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,996,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,226,533 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 329,971 shares during the same period.