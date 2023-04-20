Market cap of Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] reaches 26.97B – now what?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.13. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Releases 2022 Sustainability Reports.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] has released its 2022 sustainability reports including the 2022 Sustainability Report, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and a Sustainability Report Highlights document that summarizes key disclosures from our larger reports.

The reports cover our company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and how we integrate ESG priorities across our operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2314208 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $26.97 billion, with 365.87 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 2314208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $76.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17.

How has ACGL stock performed recently?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.86, while it was recorded at 71.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.37 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $254,644 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

There are presently around $24,170 million, or 90.70% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,074,898, which is approximately 20.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 31,134,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.84 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly 42.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 47,137,990 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 37,151,624 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 250,803,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,093,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,415,869 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,288,791 shares during the same period.