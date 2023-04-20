Market cap of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] reaches 27.95B – now what?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.41%. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM that Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Completion of the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project Joint Venture.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that the previously announced joint venture transaction between Teck and Agnico Eagle to advance the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project has closed. Teck and Agnico Eagle have entered into a joint venture shareholders agreement whereby Agnico Eagle, through a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“MSN”) for US$580 million, to be contributed as study and development costs are incurred by MSN. For governance purposes, Agnico Eagle is deemed to be a 50% shareholder of MSN from closing, regardless of the number of shares that have been issued to Agnico Eagle or its subsidiary.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Teck and Agnico Eagle are now 50/50 joint venture partners at San Nicolás, working together to advance permitting and development of the high-quality copper-zinc San Nicolás project located in Zacatecas, Mexico. The joint venture partners are planning to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment and Permit application for San Nicolás in the first half of 2023 and are targeting completion of a feasibility study in early 2024. Concluding the San Nicolás joint venture, initiating permitting, and completing the next stage of technical studies, is another positive step in Teck’s strategy to advance its industry leading Copper Growth portfolio in a timely and prudent manner and for Agnico Eagle in leveraging its Mexican operating experience and know-how to pursue growth in a high-quality, copper-zinc mineral deposit located in a premier mining jurisdiction in Mexico.

Over the last 12 months, AEM stock dropped by -14.33%. The one-year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.95 billion, with 458.00 million shares outstanding and 456.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AEM stock reached a trading volume of 2240138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $63.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 57.75 for the last single week of trading, and 47.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,024 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $921.73 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 25,332,728 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 14,602,257 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 244,536,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,471,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,426,836 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,353 shares during the same period.