Market Analysts see RPC Inc. [RES] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.93 during the day while it closed the day at $7.89. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that RPC, Inc. to Present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Investment Conference.

Hosted by the A. B. Freeman Business School at Tulane University.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced that the Company will present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton New Orleans. At the time of the conference, the presentation will be posted to our website RPC.net.

RPC Inc. stock has also gained 1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RES stock has declined by -10.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.23% and lost -11.25% year-on date.

The market cap for RES stock reached $1.74 billion, with 213.36 million shares outstanding and 77.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, RES reached a trading volume of 1888625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $10.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 30.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

RES stock trade performance evaluation

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, RES shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

RPC Inc. [RES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.88. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now 35.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of $78,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

RPC Inc. [RES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $571 million, or 32.80% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,930,881, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 41.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,642,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.08 million in RES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.85 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly -7.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 7,228,493 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,433,267 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 60,647,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,309,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,582,485 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 572,754 shares during the same period.