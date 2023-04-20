Market Analysts see Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM that Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday May 10, 2023. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday May 9, 2023. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43vQfOY to receive an instant automated call back.

A sum of 2254273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Ovintiv Inc. shares reached a high of $38.09 and dropped to a low of $37.15 until finishing in the latest session at $37.92.

The one-year OVV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.67. The average equity rating for OVV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $56.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $64 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OVV stock. On March 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 59 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 47.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovintiv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OVV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 17.69%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,579 million, or 78.20% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,477,933, which is approximately -0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,654,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.15 million in OVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $788.63 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 36.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 35,297,799 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 24,742,391 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 139,831,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,871,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,748 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,750,920 shares during the same period.