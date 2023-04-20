Market Analysts see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] surged by $0.84 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.84 during the day while it closed the day at $56.80. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Related Conference Call.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”, the “Company”, or “we”) expects to release its 2023 first quarter earnings after market close on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release. (Please note that since the call is expected to begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes before that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just before the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https://investor.knight-swift.com/, “First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Presentation.”.

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https://investor.knight-swift.com/, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http://www.sec.gov.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNX stock has inclined by 1.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.22% and gained 8.38% year-on date.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $8.99 billion, with 160.69 million shares outstanding and 144.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 2241133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $66.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $63 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $63, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on KNX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 55 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.82, while it was recorded at 55.78 for the last single week of trading, and 53.51 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,428 million, or 94.50% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,430,914, which is approximately 5.719% of the company’s market cap and around 3.21% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,666,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.84 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $842.58 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 14,394,683 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 12,216,826 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 121,765,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,376,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,842,710 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,719 shares during the same period.