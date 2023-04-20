Market Analysts see Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.03 during the day while it closed the day at $12.94. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM that Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2023 first quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Douglas Emmett Inc. stock has also gained 5.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEI stock has declined by -16.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.01% and lost -17.47% year-on date.

The market cap for DEI stock reached $2.26 billion, with 175.80 million shares outstanding and 168.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 2436277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,237 million, or 93.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,280,027, which is approximately 0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,259,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.16 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $160.67 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 3.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 18,337,670 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 14,958,809 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 139,554,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,851,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,277,380 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,358 shares during the same period.