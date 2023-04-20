Market Analysts see Brookfield Corporation [BN] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM that Brookfield Corporation to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

A sum of 1958070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Brookfield Corporation shares reached a high of $33.25 and dropped to a low of $32.43 until finishing in the latest session at $33.15.

The one-year BN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.83. The average equity rating for BN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $42 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BN in the course of the last twelve months was 85.40.

BN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.54, while it was recorded at 32.83 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

BN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

Brookfield Corporation [BN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,922 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 131,887,746, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 98,738,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in BN stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.68 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 8.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 59,447,409 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 125,932,779 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 747,400,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 932,780,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,091,722 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,024,853 shares during the same period.