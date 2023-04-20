Market Analysts see Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [NYSE: BAM] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.08 during the day while it closed the day at $32.96. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

The market cap for BAM stock reached $13.60 billion, with 441.36 million shares outstanding and 398.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 1980808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $36.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $71.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on BAM stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAM shares from 68.50 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.59.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.91, while it was recorded at 33.21 for the last single week of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.45 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [BAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,912 million, or 70.33% of BAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAM stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 32,583,973, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.88% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 22,158,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.34 million in BAM stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $425.0 million in BAM stock with ownership of nearly 54558.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. [NYSE:BAM] by around 237,980,253 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 848,518 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,227,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,056,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAM stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,477,412 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 704,172 shares during the same period.