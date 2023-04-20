Lilium N.V. [LILM] Is Currently -3.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Lilium releases Fiscal Year 2022 Shareholder Letter.

A sum of 2070933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Lilium N.V. shares reached a high of $0.47 and dropped to a low of $0.4401 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.86. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.45. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -37.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.91 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8424, while it was recorded at 0.4955 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 12.30% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,828,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 63.55% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 16,130,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.39 million in LILM stocks shares; and B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., currently with $7.39 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 38,613,545 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,208,848 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 31,585,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,407,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,162,798 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 397,311 shares during the same period.