Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell -0.53% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.02 during the day while it closed the day at $18.83. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2023 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. You are invited to join in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A listen-only webcast, along with a summary investor presentation, can be found on the Liberty Global website at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/investor-news/year/all/brand/presentations-events/. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

Liberty Global plc stock has also loss -2.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBTYA stock has declined by -9.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.33% and lost -0.53% year-on date.

The market cap for LBTYA stock reached $8.95 billion, with 459.31 million shares outstanding and 419.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LBTYA reached a trading volume of 2271467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $28.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LBTYA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 19.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,868 million, or 91.40% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 32,062,554, which is approximately -6.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,759,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.27 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $135.47 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 16,663,470 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,468,119 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 123,175,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,306,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,181,831 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,233,162 shares during the same period.