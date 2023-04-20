JP Morgan slashes price target on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] – find out why.

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] gained 0.98% or 0.85 points to close at $87.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2044812 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes. The earnings news release, the financial supplement, and related materials will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com.

Members of Prudential’s senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss with the investment community the company’s first quarter results.

It opened the trading session at $87.01, the shares rose to $88.05 and dropped to $86.6407, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRU points out that the company has recorded -8.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 2044812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $93.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $98 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57.

Trading performance analysis for PRU stock

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.25, while it was recorded at 86.48 for the last single week of trading, and 96.89 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.44.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.41. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$36,709 per employee.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 4.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $18,441 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,261,216, which is approximately 0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,611,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 9,291,786 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 10,089,352 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 190,536,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,917,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,051 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,168,598 shares during the same period.