Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] gain 16.24% so far this year. What now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBKR] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Interactive Brokers Group Announces 1Q2023 Results.

GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.42, ADJUSTED1 EPS OF $1.35.

GAAP NET REVENUES OF $1,056 MILLION, ADJUSTED NET REVENUES OF $1,015 MILLION.

A sum of 2115144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares reached a high of $86.23 and dropped to a low of $81.20 until finishing in the latest session at $84.10.

The one-year IBKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.37. The average equity rating for IBKR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $108.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on IBKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09.

IBKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.28, while it was recorded at 83.57 for the last single week of trading, and 73.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.46 and a Gross Margin at +90.25. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for IBKR is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.55. Additionally, IBKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] managed to generate an average of $134,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

IBKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. go to 23.85%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,712 million, or 91.20% of IBKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,180,448, which is approximately 1.609% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,903,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.77 million in IBKR stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $633.44 million in IBKR stock with ownership of nearly -4.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBKR] by around 10,840,683 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 11,999,839 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 68,861,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,701,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBKR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,656,492 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 596,144 shares during the same period.