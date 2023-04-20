Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $150

Insight Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: NSIT] slipped around -12.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $127.04 at the close of the session, down -8.63%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM that Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, prior to market open on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

Insight Enterprises Inc. stock is now 26.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NSIT Stock saw the intraday high of $134.31 and lowest of $124.235 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.84, which means current price is +26.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 289.22K shares, NSIT reached a trading volume of 2040018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSIT shares is $148.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Insight Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Insight Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NSIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insight Enterprises Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSIT in the course of the last twelve months was 154.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NSIT stock performed recently?

Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, NSIT shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.04, while it was recorded at 135.84 for the last single week of trading, and 105.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.69.

Return on Total Capital for NSIT is now 17.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.38. Additionally, NSIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT] managed to generate an average of $20,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Insight Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Insight Enterprises Inc. go to 7.44%.

Insider trade positions for Insight Enterprises Inc. [NSIT]

There are presently around $4,803 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,118,194, which is approximately -3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,045,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $641.0 million in NSIT stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $561.76 million in NSIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insight Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Insight Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:NSIT] by around 2,629,786 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 2,646,380 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 32,530,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,806,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSIT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,234 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 757,742 shares during the same period.