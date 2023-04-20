Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Revenue clocked in at $5.92 billion, up 6.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Ingersoll Rand Names Enrique Minarro Viseras Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Precision & Science Technologies.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has appointed Enrique Minarro Viseras as its senior vice president and general manager of the global Precision & Science Technologies (PST) segment, reporting to Vicente Reynal, chairman, president and chief executive officer. Minarro Viseras will transition from his current role as senior vice president and general manager of the Industrial Technologies and Services, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (ITS EMEIA) business unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005873/en/.

A sum of 2524777 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $56.04 and dropped to a low of $55.04 until finishing in the latest session at $55.61.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.7. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $62.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.57, while it was recorded at 55.94 for the last single week of trading, and 51.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 9.54%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,970 million, or 99.02% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 50,820,205, which is approximately -19.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,406,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -0.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 21,565,774 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 35,502,717 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 337,998,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,067,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,509,886 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,043,233 shares during the same period.