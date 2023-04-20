HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] Revenue clocked in at $69.90 million, down -90.61% YTD: What’s Next?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -2.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM that HUB Security Appoints Ilan Flato, President and CEO of the Israeli Association of Publicly Traded Companies and Former Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, to its Board of Directors.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”), today announced that it has appointed Ilan Flato to its Board of Directors. Mr. Flato is the president and CEO of the Israeli Association of Publicly Traded Companies and the former economic advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ilan Flato to our board of directors. His extensive experience and expertise will make him an invaluable addition to the HUB Security team”, said Uzi Moskowitz, CEO of HUB Security. “His contributions are expected to be multi-faceted and will help the Company achieve its goals and objectives while simultaneously ensuring that the Company operates within the boundaries of the law and industry best practices”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1902560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. stands at 12.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.80%.

The market cap for HUBC stock reached $107.08 million, with 102.27 million shares outstanding and 98.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 1902560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -47.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.48% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2200 for the last single week of trading.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,031,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in HUBC stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $0.73 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 114,970 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,390,611 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,266,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,239,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,737 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,312,356 shares during the same period.