GAN Limited [GAN] is 9.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] gained 10.07% or 0.15 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2325618 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM that GAN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Full year revenue increased 14% driven by strong growth in both B2B and B2C segments.

B2B gross operator revenue and B2C sports margin, number of active customers remain strong and growing.

It opened the trading session at $1.49, the shares rose to $1.64 and dropped to $1.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GAN points out that the company has recorded -18.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 246.37K shares, GAN reached to a volume of 2325618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GAN Limited [GAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAN shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for GAN stock

GAN Limited [GAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.12. With this latest performance, GAN shares gained by 27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6389, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1326 for the last 200 days.

GAN Limited [GAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAN Limited [GAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.14. GAN Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.52.

GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at GAN Limited [GAN]

There are presently around $17 million, or 31.40% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 2,737,453, which is approximately 11.849% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 1,519,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 million in GAN stocks shares; and RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $1.19 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly 111.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAN Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 1,061,104 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,754,340 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,675,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,491,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,857 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,607 shares during the same period.