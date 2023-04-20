For Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], Analyst sees a drop to $3.50. What next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] loss -2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Workhorse Group Establishes Certified Dealer Program and Announces Kingsburg Truck Center as its First Certified Dealership in California.

As part of the Certified Dealer Program, Workhorse has established a comprehensive training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. The program will enable dealers to safely assist customers with vehicle maintenance in addition to providing strategies for vehicle deployment into their fleets. To ensure high quality vehicle maintenance, Workhorse certified dealers have also made investments in EV charging infrastructure, tooling, and building out spare parts inventory.

Workhorse Group Inc. represents 162.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.39 million with the latest information. WKHS stock price has been found in the range of $1.04 to $1.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 2529251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for WKHS stock

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.29 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5783, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3843 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $61 million, or 34.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,538,946, which is approximately 11.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.3 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.18 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 10.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 9,757,873 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,222,546 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 43,125,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,106,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,795,143 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,153,125 shares during the same period.