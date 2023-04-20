For NetApp Inc. [NTAP], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -2.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.15. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM that NetApp Appoints Haiyan Song Executive Vice President and General Manager of CloudOps Business.

Cloud Industry Veteran to Lead Company’s Rapidly Growing, Highly Strategic Business Unit.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today welcomed Haiyan Song as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Cloud Operations (CloudOps) Business. Song brings with her a wealth of industry experience and expertise, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Distributed Cloud at F5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2558046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NetApp Inc. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for NTAP stock reached $14.25 billion, with 216.00 million shares outstanding and 213.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 2558046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $71.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $71, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on NTAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NTAP stock performed recently?

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.58, while it was recorded at 66.99 for the last single week of trading, and 66.77 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.13 and a Gross Margin at +66.62. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 123.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.84. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $78,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.53%.

Insider trade positions for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

There are presently around $12,811 million, or 91.40% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,009,270, which is approximately 5.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,301,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.07 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 16,073,657 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 13,916,552 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 163,670,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,660,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,577,622 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,783,512 shares during the same period.