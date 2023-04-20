For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] traded at a high on 04/19/23, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.75. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Advancing Precision Care: GE HealthCare Introduces an Innovative Solution to Help Expand Interventional CT Access.

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is further advancing its precision care strategy with CT-Navigation, which offers clinicians detailed, real-time, 3D computed tomography (CT) images for stereotactic needle guidance across an array of care areas, including interventional and oncological procedures as well as biopsies, ablations, drainage, therapeutics and more.

Interventional radiology – and specifically interventional CT – plays a key role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Providing highly detailed images of internal structures – such as bones, organs, and tumors – CT-guided interventions can assist clinicians in performing minimally invasive procedures that guide stereotactic needles through the anatomy to biopsy or deliver treatment directly to affected tissue. As a result, interventionalists benefit from greater visibility and confidence in needle placement, while patients benefit from more accurate and precise care.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2422259 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.86%.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $39.25 billion, with 454.61 million shares outstanding and 454.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 2422259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2023, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.72, while it was recorded at 83.49 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]

There are presently around $23,552 million, or 42.60% of GEHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 34,030,714, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,928,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.1 billion in GEHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 26,911,507 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 10,592,410 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 237,150,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,654,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,032 shares, while 197 institutional investors sold positions of 1,632,298 shares during the same period.