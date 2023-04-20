For Danaher Corporation [DHR], Analyst sees a rise to $285. What next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $254.76. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Danaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), will automatically convert into shares of the Company’s common stock on April 17, 2023 (the “Conversion Date”). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 5.0175 shares of the Company’s common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on April 17, 2023 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock. As the last dividend payment date of April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, the dividend will be paid the following business day, on April 17, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2385102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $187.77 billion, with 729.00 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2385102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $300.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $315 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.28, while it was recorded at 254.55 for the last single week of trading, and 264.07 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 3.35%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $147,987 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,428,553, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,632,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.15 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.01 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 31,242,538 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 28,588,549 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 521,056,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,887,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,366,005 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,044 shares during the same period.