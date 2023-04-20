Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $90

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained 5.02% on the last trading session, reaching $68.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM that Exact Sciences Presents Advancements in Cancer Detection at American Association for Cancer Research® 2023 Annual Meeting.

Research from Exact Sciences’ multi-cancer early detection (MCED) program supports advanced imaging as an optimal and potentially more efficient strategy for identifying cancerous tumor location following a positive MCED test result1.

Exact Sciences presents preliminary data showing promise of molecular residual disease (MRD) detection technologies for detection of cancer recurrence post therapy2.

Exact Sciences Corporation represents 177.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.28 billion with the latest information. EXAS stock price has been found in the range of $63.95 to $68.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 2190105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $76.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 60 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.13, while it was recorded at 66.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.76 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.79 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.91.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.75. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$97,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $10,939 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,252,465, which is approximately 3.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,379,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.52 million in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $779.83 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 8.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 16,064,732 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 18,561,971 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 124,655,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,281,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,595,791 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,102 shares during the same period.