Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $375

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] gained 0.15% or 0.56 points to close at $370.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2172704 shares. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Lilly to Make Record-Breaking Investment in Indiana Manufacturing Facilities.

In addition to $3.7 billion investment in Boone County, Lilly will commit $15 million to Ivy Tech to foster a diverse talent pipeline for high-tech manufacturing jobs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that it will invest an additional $1.6 billion and add another 200 new jobs at its two new manufacturing sites within LEAP Innovation Park in Boone County, bringing the company’s total commitment to $3.7 billion and up to 700 new jobs. The company also today committed $15 million over five years to the Ivy Tech Foundation to fund up to 1,000 scholarships for individuals interested in pursuing careers in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

It opened the trading session at $370.55, the shares rose to $371.28 and dropped to $367.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLY points out that the company has recorded 11.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 2172704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $383.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 208.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.10, while it was recorded at 372.52 for the last single week of trading, and 337.99 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 22.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $293,958 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,543,810, which is approximately -0.393% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,429,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.2 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.11 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,243 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 25,878,063 shares. Additionally, 1,157 investors decreased positions by around 57,258,419 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 710,337,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,474,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,065,406 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 22,490,722 shares during the same period.