Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] Stock trading around $2.10 per share: What’s Next?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ: EDBL] price surged by 12.90 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Edible Garden Demonstrates Leadership Position and Commitment to Food Safety Including Food Safety Research Study Collaboration with Auburn University.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “Consumers demand food that is not only nutritious and sustainably produced but, most importantly, safe to consume. Recent produce recalls have only reinforced these concerns. While no company is immune to potential risks, Edible Garden has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of the industry. Embodying our ‘Simply Local.Simply Fresh™’ mission, we pledge to deliver products cultivated using the safest standards and most energy-efficient technologies available. We uphold protocols throughout the growing, harvesting, and packaging processes within our clean, controlled, indoor environment to ensure our produce consistently meets standards. In line with this commitment, Edible Garden actively engages with The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), an industry-driven initiative providing thought leadership and guidance on essential food safety management systems to maintain safety across the supply chain. This cooperative effort brings together the world’s leading food safety experts from diverse sectors, including retail, manufacturing, food service, international organizations, governments, academia, and service providers catering to the global food industry.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2168851 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 819.43K shares. Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $1.75 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

The one-year EDBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.0. The average equity rating for EDBL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

EDBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, EDBL shares dropped by -43.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9300, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 15.7300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edible Garden AG Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.94 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.80.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of EDBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: OUTFITTER FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 1,883, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in EDBL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in EDBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ:EDBL] by around 2,771 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 7,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDBL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 7,981 shares during the same period.