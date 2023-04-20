Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Is Currently -0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] closed the trading session at $148.49 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $147.73, while the highest price level was $149.98. The company report on March 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022.

Q4 Same-Store Sales: Dollar Tree +8.7%; Family Dollar +5.8%; Enterprise +7.4%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.98 percent and weekly performance of -1.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 2314426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $160.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Accumulate rating on DLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.91, while it was recorded at 148.27 for the last single week of trading, and 149.83 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 15.86%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,838 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,800,406, which is approximately 0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,365,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.37 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 15,849,815 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 12,958,180 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 192,337,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,145,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,985 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,423 shares during the same period.