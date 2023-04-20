DexCom Inc. [DXCM] Is Currently 4.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.10%. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dexcom Commends Decision to Expand CGM Medicare Coverage to Include People With Diabetes Using All Types of Insulin.

Medicare patients using all types of insulin now have coverage for Dexcom G7* – giving approximately 1.5 million more Americans access to the most accurate,1 simple to use1 CGM at the same cost as other CGM brands†.

Dexcom-backed MOBILE study was the primary piece of clinical evidence that led to the expansion of coverage2.

Over the last 12 months, DXCM stock rose by 3.30%. The one-year DexCom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.35 billion, with 386.40 million shares outstanding and 384.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, DXCM stock reached a trading volume of 2409911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $133.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 158.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.59, while it was recorded at 118.74 for the last single week of trading, and 102.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DexCom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 30.60%.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,915 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,819,836, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,189,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.15 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly -4.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 27,419,537 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 25,559,228 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 316,948,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,927,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,367,119 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 331,705 shares during the same period.