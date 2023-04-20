CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.00 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CONSOL Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) will issue its first quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the ‘Investor Relations’ page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Participants may also join the live webcast by telephone as follows.

CNX Resources Corporation stock is now -4.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.01 and lowest of $15.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.21, which means current price is +10.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 2051836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CNX stock performed recently?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.94. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$304,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

Insider trade positions for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,627 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,816,982, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,977,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.64 million in CNX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $227.33 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 8,890,899 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 18,073,003 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 137,223,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,187,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,432,018 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,568,604 shares during the same period.