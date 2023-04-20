Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] price plunged by -0.24 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release first-quarter 2023 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday, April 27. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

A sum of 2078241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Caterpillar Inc. shares reached a high of $225.15 and dropped to a low of $222.41 until finishing in the latest session at $224.65.

The one-year CAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $247.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $230, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 217 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.96, while it was recorded at 224.09 for the last single week of trading, and 214.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 13.22%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81,913 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,701,582, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.94 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.19 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,117 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 19,435,272 shares. Additionally, 912 investors decreased positions by around 15,268,267 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 329,922,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,626,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 332 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,698,495 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,663,899 shares during the same period.